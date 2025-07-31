Home / Economy / News / India's rice exports to stay resilient despite US tariff: Exporters' body

India's rice exports to stay resilient despite US tariff: Exporters' body

The new tariff, effective from August 1, includes duties on Indian rice exports to the US

rice
US President Donald Trump announced the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on all goods coming from India starting August 1. (Photo/Unsplash)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 2:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

An association of rice exporters on Thursday said the 25 per cent tariff imposed by the US on Indian goods, including rice, will be a "temporary hurdle" and not a major disruption for the sector.

The new tariff, effective from August 1, includes duties on Indian rice exports to the US, which stood around 2.34 lakh tonnes in FY'24, a small share of India's total 52.4 lakh tonnes of global basmati rice exports, the association said.

"This tariff is a temporary hurdle, not a long-term roadblock. With strategic planning, diversification, and flexibility, Indian rice exporters can protect and even expand their presence in the US market," Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) national president Prem Garg said.

US President Donald Trump announced the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on all goods coming from India starting August 1, plus an unspecified penalty for buying military equipment and crude oil from Russia.

He noted that the US is not the top basmati market for Indian exporters, with West Asia remaining the primary destination.

Garg also emphasised India's relative competitiveness, stating that despite the new duties, Indian rice still attracts lower tariffs compared to key exporters from China, Vietnam, Pakistan, and Thailand.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Ricevilla Group CEO Suraj Agarwal said, "The 25 per cent tariff may slow down rice exports in the short term, but India's competitive advantage and annual exports of 2.5-3 lakh tonnes to the US will likely sustain its market presence."  With China facing a 34 per cent tariff, Vietnam at 46 per cent, and Thailand at 36 per cent, India's relatively lower tariff rate may provide a competitive edge in the long term, he said.

The IREF, which represents over 7,500 stakeholders in the rice export value chain, said it would continue to engage with government agencies and trade bodies to mitigate the impact of the new tariff and push for market diversification.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump calls India and Russia 'dead economies' but data tells a different story

Global gold demand rises 3% on stronger investment flows, says WGC

Indian importers ramping up oil purchases ahead of festival season: IVPA

India may face growth, EPS risks as US slaps 25% tariffs: Goldman Sachs

US policy towards India has taken 'unfortunate turn', says Kaushik Basu

Topics :Trump tariffstrump tariffIndia rice exports

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story