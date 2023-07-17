Home / Economy / News / Air India writes off Rs 7,000 crore but turns Ebitdar positive in FY23

Air India writes off Rs 7,000 crore but turns Ebitdar positive in FY23

Air India and its former joint venture partner AirAsia Bhd shared the cost of writing off AirAsia India, with Air India accounting for a significant proportion of the write-off

BS Web Team New Delhi
Air India's financials in the year ended March were healthy except for the write-offs, executives said (File)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 4:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Due to impairments caused by faulty aircraft and engines, as well as its low-cost airline AirAsia India, carrier Air India wrote off an estimated Rs 7,000 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), according to a report by the Economic Times (ET). However, the airline's losses decreased and it was Ebitdar (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation and restructuring or rent costs) positive or, profitable at an operating level, according to executives.

A person was quoted as saying that the net loss was slightly over Rs 2,500 crore. This compares with a loss of Rs 9,556 crore in FY22, the person said. Air India and its former joint venture partner AirAsia Bhd shared the cost of writing off AirAsia India, with Air India accounting for a significant proportion of the write-off.

Air India's financials in the year ended March were healthy except for the write-offs, executives said. An impairment cost of more than Rs 1,500 crore is estimated against AirAsia India and around Rs 5,000 crore due to Air India's old planes and engines.

The Tata Group acquired Air India in January 2022 and is currently consolidating its aviation units by merging Air India Express with AirAsia India and Vistara with Air India.

An executive was quoted as saying that Air India needs to be restructured wholly and the amount of loss shows that the plan is yielding results.

Officials stated that a  positive Ebitdar means that the firm is profitable at an operating level, excluding expenses such as taxes, rent and restructuring costs. Air India has kept a steady focus on both costs as well as safety, they added.

In the financial year 2021-22 (FY22), the airline registered a net loss of Rs 9,556.5 crore on net revenue of Rs 19,815.9 crore. In FY21, it had posted a net loss of Rs 7,017.4 crore on revenue of Rs 12,104 crore. Revenue figures for FY23 weren't immediately available.

Also Read

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

1 year on: A snapshot of Air India's performance under the Tata group

Air India-Vistara to get $1.5-$1.8 billion from Tata Sons: Report

Taxi to Take Off: Air India says Phase 1 of its transformation complete

Air India, Vistara merger under lens as CCI looks for impact on competition

Lodha to Sobha: Net debt of India's top realty players down 43% in 3 years

German law on forced labour to have little impact on India's trade: GTRI

G20: Int'l efforts needed to deal with energy insecurity, says Sitharaman

G20 meet: India, US to explore alternate mechanism to fund renewable energy

Reliance likely to acquire Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma for Rs 300-350 crore

Topics :Air IndiaTataAirAsiaIndiaBS web team

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story