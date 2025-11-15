All possibilities on table: Piyush Goyal on ongoing engagements with Canada

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that two rounds of discussion have already been held, and all possibilities regarding the ongoing engagements with Canada were on the table.

Speaking to ANI, Goyal said, "All possibilities are on the table. We have now had two rounds of discussions. We met in Delhi for the high-level ministerial meeting. We met briefly (later) to also discuss the way forward to strengthen our bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership."

He further stated that the entire globe was represented at the CII Partnership Summit 2025 held in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, with ministers from Europe, Africa, North America, and Latin America being represented.

"I'm grateful to many ministers from across the world who joined us today. Almost every continent was represented. We had ministers from North America and Latin America. We had ministers from Europe and Africa. We had a minister from Southeast Asia. So effectively, the entire globe was represented at this partnership summit, demonstrating India as a friend of humanity. The world is one family, is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra, which we have inherited from generations and centuries and are proud of, and we are taking it forward in our international engagements," Goyal added. India and Canada reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral economic cooperation as Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Canada's Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Maninder Sidhu convened the 7th Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment (MDTI) in New Delhi.