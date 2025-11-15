Home / Economy / News / All possibilities on table: Piyush Goyal on ongoing engagements with Canada

All possibilities on table: Piyush Goyal on ongoing engagements with Canada

India and Canada reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral economic cooperation

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo: PTI)
Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 9:43 AM IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that two rounds of discussion have already been held, and all possibilities regarding the ongoing engagements with Canada were on the table.

Speaking to ANI, Goyal said, "All possibilities are on the table. We have now had two rounds of discussions. We met in Delhi for the high-level ministerial meeting. We met briefly (later) to also discuss the way forward to strengthen our bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership."

He further stated that the entire globe was represented at the CII Partnership Summit 2025 held in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, with ministers from Europe, Africa, North America, and Latin America being represented.

"I'm grateful to many ministers from across the world who joined us today. Almost every continent was represented. We had ministers from North America and Latin America. We had ministers from Europe and Africa. We had a minister from Southeast Asia. So effectively, the entire globe was represented at this partnership summit, demonstrating India as a friend of humanity. The world is one family, is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra, which we have inherited from generations and centuries and are proud of, and we are taking it forward in our international engagements," Goyal added.

India and Canada reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral economic cooperation as Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Canada's Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development Maninder Sidhu convened the 7th Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment (MDTI) in New Delhi.

Sidhu's visit to India from November 11 to 14 followed directions from the Prime Ministers of both countries to enhance collaboration, as discussed during their meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada. The dialogue also built on the October 13 joint statement by the Foreign Ministers, which underscored trade as the cornerstone of India-Canada economic ties.

Both ministers expressed satisfaction with the strong growth in bilateral trade, which reached USD 23.66 billion in 2024, including USD 8.98 billion in merchandise trade, reflecting a 10 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

They also noted the steady rise in two-way investments, highlighted by significant Canadian institutional investments in India and a growing footprint of Indian firms in Canada, supporting thousands of jobs across both economies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Piyush GoyalIndia-CanadaFree trade pact

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

