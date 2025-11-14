RBI unveils export relief as US trade tensions rise, extends credit period

Amid trade tensions with the United States that has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports, the Reserve Bank of India announced a host of relief measures for exporters, which included easing the burden on debt repayments for some impacted sectors and relaxation in the repayment of export credit.

In a notification issued today, the central bank enhanced the maximum credit period from 270 days to 450 days for pre-shipment and post-shipment export credit disbursed till March 31, 2026.

It has also allowed lenders to liquidate packing credit facilities availed by exporters on or before August 31, 2025, where dispatch of goods could not take place, from any legitimate alternate sources, including domestic sale proceeds of such goods or substitution of contract with proceeds of another export order.

Why has the RBI introduced these relief measures? RBI has said these measures were taken “with a view to mitigate the impact of trade disruptions on exports arising on account of global headwinds.” What repayment relaxations have been provided to impacted sectors? In order to ease the burden on debt repayments on specific impacted sectors, the regulator allowed moratorium on/deferment of payment of all term loans and recovery of interest on working capital loans falling due between September 1, 2025, and December 31, 2025. Moreover, lenders have been permitted to recalculate ‘drawing power’ in working capital facilities either by reducing the margins or on the basis of reassessment during the same period.