Andhra Pradesh CRDA proposes projects worth ₹81,317 crore for Amaravati

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the progress of Amaravati's construction at the Secretariat, in a meeting attended by Municipal Minister P. Narayana, senior officials, and contractors

CRDA has proposed works worth a total of Rs 81,317 crore for the construction of the capital city. Currently, it called tenders for projects worth Rs 50,552 crore, said an official press release.
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 8:31 PM IST
The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has proposed works worth Rs 81,317 crore for the greenfield capital city of Amaravati, with tenders already issued for projects valued at Rs 50,552 crore.

Officials informed the CM that construction work has commenced on 74 projects, covering housing, public buildings, roads, ducts, flood control measures, and other infrastructure. The TDP supremo instructed officials to complete Amaravati construction work six months ahead of the schedule.

He reviewed the progress of infrastructure development in areas under the LPS (land pooling scheme) and the construction of residences for ministers, MLAs, officials, employees, and judges.

On returnable plots to farmers, Naidu called for measures which would neither inconvenience the peasants nor impact Amaravati's master plan. 

Further, the CM instructed officials to expedite approvals to agencies intending to build their offices in the greenfield capital city, especially for institutions like BITS Pilani, XLRI and others.

In addition, he suggested continuous monitoring of progress by 72 organisations which received land in the capital region.

The CM noted that mere allocation of land does not complete the capital's development as investments and ventures need to follow.

He sought investments across diverse sectors in Amaravati, including Sport City, tourism, airport infrastructure, biotechnology, educational institutions, and hospitals and directed officials to invite India's top 10 real estate companies to take up projects in the region.

Emphasising the vision of transforming Amaravati into a green energy corridor, Naidu called for the promotion of electric vehicles, including monitoring and displaying air quality across seed capital, capital city and capital area regions of Amaravati.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Andhra PradeshAmaravati

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

