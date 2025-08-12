Andhra Pradesh CRDA proposes projects worth ₹81,317 crore for Amaravati

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has proposed works worth Rs 81,317 crore for the greenfield capital city of Amaravati, with tenders already issued for projects valued at Rs 50,552 crore.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the progress of Amaravati's construction at the Secretariat, in a meeting attended by Municipal Minister P. Narayana, senior officials, and contractors.

CRDA has proposed works worth a total of Rs 81,317 crore for the construction of the capital city. Currently, it called tenders for projects worth Rs 50,552 crore, said an official press release.

Officials informed the CM that construction work has commenced on 74 projects, covering housing, public buildings, roads, ducts, flood control measures, and other infrastructure. The TDP supremo instructed officials to complete Amaravati construction work six months ahead of the schedule.

He reviewed the progress of infrastructure development in areas under the LPS (land pooling scheme) and the construction of residences for ministers, MLAs, officials, employees, and judges. On returnable plots to farmers, Naidu called for measures which would neither inconvenience the peasants nor impact Amaravati's master plan. ALSO READ: Andhra unveils quantum valley in Amaravati, eyes $1 bn investment by 2029 Further, the CM instructed officials to expedite approvals to agencies intending to build their offices in the greenfield capital city, especially for institutions like BITS Pilani, XLRI and others. In addition, he suggested continuous monitoring of progress by 72 organisations which received land in the capital region.