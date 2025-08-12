Home / Economy / News / Over 1.67 million households benefitted under solar scheme: Govt to RS

Over 1.67 million households benefitted under solar scheme: Govt to RS

The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) is implementing PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSG: MBY) across the country since February 2024

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I
The MNRE had launched Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Programme Phase-II in March 2019. In October 2022, the timeline for implementation of the programme was extended until March 2026.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 7:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A total of 16.78 lakh households have been benefitted with rooftop installations under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSG: MBY) and over Rs 9,000 crore has been disbursed as Central Financial Assistance (CFA) to the beneficiaries, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) is implementing PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSG: MBY) across the country since February 2024. The scheme targets to achieve rooftop solar installations in one crore households in the residential sector by 2026-27.  ALSO READ: Gas reserves dwindling, future lies with solar energy: Tripura power min

"A total of 16.78 lakh no. of households have been benefitted with rooftop solar installations under the scheme as on 05.08.2025 and amount of Rs 9,280.88 crore has been disbursed as Central Financial Assistance (CFA) to the beneficiaries," Minister of State (MoS) for New and Renewable Energy and Power Shripad Yesso Naik said in a reply to the Rajya Sabha.

The MNRE had launched Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Programme Phase-II in March 2019. In October 2022, the timeline for implementation of the programme was extended until March 2026.

However, with the launch of PMSG: MBY in February 2024, the Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Programme Phase-II was subsumed under it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No additional tariffs by US on Indian pharma, electronics so far: Govt

India's July inflation eases to 8-year-low at 1.55%, food prices negative

India may miss FY26 fiscal deficit target of 4.4% on slower growth: BMI

Donald Trump tariff woes keep rupee near record low despite weak dollar

Confident of 6th round of India-US trade talks: Officials to House panel

Topics :solar energyenergy sectorsolar power

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story