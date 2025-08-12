Over 1.67 million households benefitted under solar scheme: Govt to RS

A total of 16.78 lakh households have been benefitted with rooftop installations under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSG: MBY) and over Rs 9,000 crore has been disbursed as Central Financial Assistance (CFA) to the beneficiaries, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.
The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) is implementing PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSG: MBY) across the country since February 2024. The scheme targets to achieve rooftop solar installations in one crore households in the residential sector by 2026-27. ALSO READ: Gas reserves dwindling, future lies with solar energy: Tripura power min
"A total of 16.78 lakh no. of households have been benefitted with rooftop solar installations under the scheme as on 05.08.2025 and amount of Rs 9,280.88 crore has been disbursed as Central Financial Assistance (CFA) to the beneficiaries," Minister of State (MoS) for New and Renewable Energy and Power Shripad Yesso Naik said in a reply to the Rajya Sabha.
The MNRE had launched Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Programme Phase-II in March 2019. In October 2022, the timeline for implementation of the programme was extended until March 2026.
However, with the launch of PMSG: MBY in February 2024, the Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Programme Phase-II was subsumed under it.
