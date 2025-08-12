MSME bodies seek urgent liquidity, faster refunds to offset US tariff hit

Industry associations representing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have written to the Union Ministries of Finance and Commerce seeking urgent intervention to cushion exporters from the impact of recent tariff hikes by the United States, which they warn are already compressing margins and threatening jobs in key sectors.

Citing “immediate stress” on cash flows in clusters dependent on US buyers — including textiles, engineering goods, and gems and jewellery — the SME bodies said higher duties have forced exporters to either absorb additional costs or lose orders. “Either way, it tightens operating cash flows, lengthens receivable cycles, raises working capital needs for production and shipping, and worsens credit access for MSMEs that depend on small margins and quick turnovers,” said Vinod Kumar, President of the India SME Forum.

ALSO READ: India investing billions of dollars in research ecosystem: PM Modi The letter dated August 9, reviewed by Business Standard, notes that while several policy levers already exist — such as the government’s ₹20,000-crore Export Promotion Mission — these measures must now be deployed in targeted, time-bound ways to prevent production stoppages and layoffs. The short-term asks include an “emergency liquidity corridor” on the lines of the earlier Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), routed through the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), public sector banks (PSBs), and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). “This would feature pre-approved CGTMSE (Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises) top-up guarantees and concessional interest rates for tariff-hit clusters, with a target disbursement time of seven days for pre-verified firms,” the letter said.

In the near term (one to six months), the associations have sought fast-tracking of RoDTEP (Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products) and Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds for export-facing MSMEs, aiming for processing within seven to ten days for certified clusters. They have also recommended subsidised micro-insurance premiums by the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) to help small exporters enter newer, riskier markets without full balance-sheet exposure. For the medium term (six to 18 months), the letter calls for digitisation of CGTMSE claim processing and eligibility checks — including instant pre-qualification and paperless claims — to speed up lending, alongside cluster-specific relief packages such as temporary tax rebates or loan repayment moratoria for worst-hit hubs like Punjab’s and Tiruppur’s textile sectors, and Ludhiana’s engineering cluster.