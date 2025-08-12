Home / Economy / News / India's July inflation eases to 8-year-low at 1.55%, food prices negative

India's July inflation eases to 8-year-low at 1.55%, food prices negative

July CPI-based inflation: Food prices fell sharply as CFPI slid to -1.76%, the steepest drop since January 2019

Inflation, Vegetables, Fruits, Budget 2024
Retail inflation eases in July
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 4:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), cooled to 1.55 per cent in July, slipping from 2.1 per cent in June, official data showed on Tuesday. This marks the ninth straight month of easing prices, bringing the inflation well below the Reserve Bank of India’s mandated 2–6 per cent target range.
 
This is the lowest reading since June 2017, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). Food prices contracted and core categories remained largely stable, official data showed on Tuesday.
 
The decline was driven by a favourable base effect and broad-based easing across categories such as pulses, transport and communication, vegetables, cereals, education, eggs, and sugar, the ministry said.
 

Food prices turn negative

Food inflation, as measured by the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), slipped further into deflation at -1.76 per cent in July, from -1.01 per cent a month earlier. This is the steepest fall since January 2019, with rural and urban food inflation at -1.74 per cent and -1.90 per cent, respectively.
 

Rural vs urban CPI-based inflation in July

Rural headline inflation cooled to 1.18 per cent in July from 1.72 per cent in June, while urban inflation eased to 2.05 per cent from 2.56 per cent the previous month. Rural food prices fell more sharply, with CFPI at -1.74 per cent compared to -0.87 per cent in June.
 

Healthcare, fuel inflation rise

Healthcare costs saw a slight rise with inflation edging up to 4.57 per cent in July from 4.38 per cent in June, while fuel and lighting also ticked higher to 2.67 per cent from 2.55 per cent.
 

Education, transport cost ease

Meanwhile, education slowed to 4 per cent from 4.37 per cent, and transport and communication recorded a steep fall to 2.12 per cent from 3.90 per cent.
 
Housing costs remained largely unchanged, holding steady at 3.17 per cent.
 

State-wise retail inflation in July

Kerala recorded the highest combined inflation in July at 8.89 per cent, far ahead of Jammu & Kashmir (3.77 per cent) and Punjab (3.53 per cent), which were in second and third position on the list, respectively.
 
In contrast, several states, including Assam, Telangana, and Odisha, experienced negative inflation, meaning overall prices fell compared with a year earlier. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India may miss FY26 fiscal deficit target of 4.4% on slower growth: BMI

Gas reserves dwindling, future lies with solar energy: Tripura power min

Donald Trump tariff woes keep rupee near record low despite weak dollar

Confident of 6th round of India-US trade talks: Officials to House panel

Trump tariffs to impact 55% of total merchandise exports to US: MoS Finance

Topics :CPIJuly retail inflationretail inflationBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story