Andhra, Telangana lead in loan liability; Delhi, Chhattisgarh lowest: MoSPI

According to experts, this reflects people's ability to take on higher debt and service it due to greater prosperity in the region

bank loan, banks
Besides, the study also showed that males who were ever married, living in upper-quartile households, and had small families were more indebted.
Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 7:44 PM IST
People in South India are comparatively more indebted than those in the rest of the country, finds a study published in the latest issue of the statistics ministry’s biannual journal Sarvekshana. According to experts, this reflects people’s ability to take on higher debt and service it due to greater prosperity in the region.
 
Data showed that more than two out of five people in Andhra Pradesh are indebted (43.7 per cent), followed by Telangana (37.2 per cent), Kerala (29.9 per cent), Tamil Nadu (29.4 per cent), Puducherry (28.3 per cent), and Karnataka (23.2 per cent).
 
In contrast, at the national level, the share of India’s adult population that is indebted stood at nearly 15 per cent in 2021.
 
The study used National Statistical Office (NSO) 78th round (2020–21) Multiple Indicator Survey (MIS) unit-level data.
 
“There exists a direct relationship between indebtedness and household economic status, and an inverse relationship between indebtedness and household size,” the study noted.
 
Echoing similar views, Paras Jasrai, associate director at India Ratings, said people in southern states have higher per capita incomes and more assets, in combination with greater financial inclusion, resulting in higher incidence of indebtedness as well as greater leverage among households in these states. 
 
“People there have high disposable incomes. Their credit-to-deposit ratio is also above the rest of the country. Hence, creditors are confident of their loans being serviced and have no issues in lending. However, the purpose for which these loans are taken may provide further insights into why indebtedness among the households of southern states is relatively high,” he added.
 
The study categorised a household member as indebted if he or she had taken a cash loan amount of at least Rs 500 from any institutional or non-institutional source and that amount remained outstanding as on the date of the survey. In the paper, indebtedness has been estimated for persons aged 15 and above (adults).
 
Meanwhile, among the major states and Union territories (UTs), people in Delhi (3.4 per cent) are least indebted, followed by Chhattisgarh (6.5 per cent), Assam (7.1 per cent), Gujarat (7.2 per cent), Jharkhand (7.5 per cent), West Bengal (8.5 per cent), and Haryana (8.9 per cent).
 
However, the study found no major differences in indebtedness between rural (15.0 per cent) and urban (14.0 per cent) populations. In terms of caste groups, indebtedness was found highest among the OBC population (16.6 per cent) and lowest among the ST population (11.0 per cent). Not much difference was observed among religious groups.
 
Besides, the study also showed that males who were ever married, living in upper-quartile households, and had small families were more indebted.
 
“Substantially higher indebtedness was found among the self-employed, salaried/wage employed, and casual wage labourers, and lower among those who attended educational institutions, did not work but were seeking and/or available for work, and were unable to work due to disability and others,” the study noted.

Topics :Loan liabilityAndhra PradeshTelanganacentral government

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

