Shifting sands: Billionaires' wealth loses weight vs expanding GDP

The number of dollar billionaire promoters increased at a CAGR of 5.5 per cent over four years, from 142 at the end of 2021 to 176 at the end of last year.

This contrasts sharply with the 2014–2021 period, when both the billionaire cohort and their wealth expanded rapidly, despite relatively modest GDP growth. During those years, combined billionaire net worth rose at a CAGR of 23.6 per cent, from $171.3 billion to $756.8 billion, while the number of promoters more than trebled from 42 to 142. By comparison, India’s nominal GDP in USD terms grew at a CAGR of 5.2 per cent, from $1,876.8 billion in 2013-14 to $2,674.9 billion in 2020-21.