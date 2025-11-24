Home / Economy / News / Ayodhya's tourism economy likely to generate ₹18,000 crore by 2028

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 4:40 PM IST
Tourism in Ayodhya, which witnessed a surge after the consecration of the Ram temple in January 2024, is estimated to generate ₹18,000 crore by 2028.
 
Currently, the city’s tourism sector generates between ₹8,000 crore and ₹12,500 crore annually spanning the hospitality, transport, retail, and services sectors.
 
By 2028, the aggregate tourism economy of Uttar Pradesh is estimated at ₹70,000 crore, of which Ayodhya alone is expected to contribute 25 per cent, which corresponds to nearly ₹18,000 crore, a senior official said.
 
The central and state governments are investing over ₹5,000 crore towards development projects in Ayodhya, with an aim to make the temple town a world-class tourism hub.
 
In 2023, Ayodhya recorded 57.5 million visitors, and after the temple consecration, this number jumped to more than 160 million in 2024.
 
In the first six months of 2025, more than 230 million devotees have visited Ayodhya, and the total count is expected to surpass 500 million by year end.
 
"The footfall has surpassed the annual tourist count of famous destinations like the Taj Mahal, and places like Varanasi, Mathura etc," he added.
 
Currently, Ayodhya accounts for roughly 1.5 per cent of UP's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).
 
According to the state government, the increase in tourism linked to the Ram temple is expected to fetch UP additional revenue of nearly ₹4 trillion annually.
 
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Ayodhya on November 25 to hoist the flag atop the 191-foot-high spire of the temple.
 
An eco-friendly township in Ayodhya is being developed on 1,407 acres at an estimated cost of ₹2,180 crore under the 'Vedic Expansion Plan'. A 'Ram Van Gaman Path' is also being constructed at a cost of ₹4,403 crore to manage future tourist growth and rising population in a balanced manner.
 
At present, the population of Ayodhya city is approximately 1.1 million, which is projected to reach 2.4 million by 2031 and 3.4 million by 2047.

Topics :Ayodhya caseAyodhyaIndian tourism

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

