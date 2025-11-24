India's finished steel imports in April-October down 34%, shows govt data

India's finished steel imports during the first seven months of the financial year were down 34.1% year-on-year, according to provisional government data reviewed by Reuters on Monday.

India, the world's second-biggest crude steel producer, imported 3.8 million metric tons of finished steel during April-October and was a net importer of the alloy, the data showed.

South Korea was the biggest exporter of finished steel to India during the period, shipping in 1.4 million metric tons of finished steel, followed by China, Japan and Russia.

Domestically, steel prices were under pressure due to headwinds from weak demand and high supply, "while trading activity remained subdued in view of the ongoing festival season", the government report said.