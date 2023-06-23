In its latest annual report released on June 7, TCS, India’s biggest IT company, pointed out that attrition among women employees had raced past the rate of men quitting. Its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Milind Lakkad had said that historically, attrition among women employees, who account for over 35 per cent of TCS’ headcount, has been lower or similar to that of men. Calling the development "unusual", he had said, “I would think working from home during the pandemic reset the domestic arrangements for some women, keeping them from returning to office even after everything normalised." Lakkad was not available for further comment.

The opening up of offices after a pandemic-induced work from home (WFH) is leading to a spike in attrition rates, especially in tech companies. But while more people are quitting jobs across the board, the impact has been particularly hard when it comes to women.