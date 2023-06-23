MSCI maintains status quo on Korea, will study country's reforms

Reclassification would have channelled billions of dollars of foreign investments into South Korea. Interestingly, it would have also benefited other EMs like India and China. Korea’s exclusion from the EM Index would have led to distribution of its weightage among existing members. Currently, South Korea has a weightage of close to 13 per cent in the MSCI EM index. China (with a weightage of 29.2 per cent) has the biggest weightage in the index followed by Taiwan (16.18 per cent) and India (14.34 per cent).

South Korea once again failed to obtain the much-awaited upgrade from MSCI, despite reforms undertaken by the South East Asian nation to ease access to its market. South Korea is currently classified as an ‘emerging market’ (EM) alongside markets India, China and Taiwan. MSCI on Thursday considered reclassifying South Korea as a ‘developed market’ but decided against it.