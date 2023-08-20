Home / Economy / News / Banks, finance companies expect robust festive season credit offtake

Banks, finance companies expect robust festive season credit offtake

Little room for rate-cut wars; tight screening to stay

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Premium
Representative Image (Photo: Shutterstock)

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 7:18 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Lenders in India, comprising banks and finance companies, anticipate robust growth in retail credit during the upcoming festival season, stretching from September to December 2023. This expectation is based on resilient demand, government initiatives, and elections in key states.

Nonetheless, the possibility for interest rate wars remains limited due to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) tight grip on liquidity. Concerns about potential impacts on margins and credit quality are also constraining such rate competition, observe bankers.

In the period between August and December 2022, amidst economic recovery and pent-up demand following the second wave of the pandemic, bank retail credit experienced a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth between 19.5 per cent and 20.2 per cent.

In the current year, up until June 2023, the overall retail loan pool has expanded by approximately 21 per cent Y-o-Y. According to RBI data, housing loans have grown by 15 per cent, credit card loans by 36 per cent, and vehicle loans by 23 per cent.

Suresh Khatanhar, deputy managing director of retail banking at IDBI Bank, says that competition among players will primarily revolve around turnaround time and enticing customer schemes, rather than rate-cut wars.

Partnerships between retailers and consumer goods companies will play a pivotal role, along with the introduction of festival season offers.

Mumbai-based Union Bank of India has announced the waiver of processing charges for home and vehicle loans for new customers with a credit score of 700 and above. This offer is valid from the middle of August until November 15, 2023.

The RBI’s lending survey, released in conjunction with the August monetary policy review, indicated that bankers maintain an optimistic outlook regarding loan demand in the third and fourth quarters of 2023-24 (FY24), spanning across major categories of borrowers. Easy loan terms and conditions are expected to continue in the second half of FY24.

A senior executive from State Bank of India (SBI) stated that demand remains strong for retail loans in a resilient economy. Additionally, elections for Vidhan Sabha in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana could result in increased giveaways and higher spending.

The Union finance ministry’s renewed efforts for loan camps in rural areas are contributing to the push. As a result, public sector banks are anticipated to put in extra efforts to scale up credit uptake among small borrowers.

While there’s a push for growth, lenders are cautious not to compromise a healthy credit profile achieved through tight underwriting, provisioning, and the use of artificial intelligence to harness data from social media, according to an executive from a finance company.

Also Read

What are cashback credit cards? Which are the best ones? How to pick?

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

After Credit Suisse wipeout, AT1 bonds make a return in the global market

TVS Credit Services Q4 profit rises 76% at Rs 111 cr as disbursement grow

Credit card dues up 30% in Apr; cross Rs 2 trillion mark for the first time

Paper, paperboard imports surges 39% to 409,000 tonnes in Apr-Jun qtr

FTA talks: Treaty to figure prominently during UK's high-level team visit

Vegetable prices likely to cool down next month, says FinMin official

CBDT notifies rules for valuing rent-free homes provided by employers

Framework in works to make GIFT City global hub for accounting: Sitharaman

Topics :Bankshousing finance companiesRetail credit

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story