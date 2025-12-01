Home / Economy / News / Bhiwadi, Hanumangarh to get new housing schemes as Sharma govt turns 2

File Photo: Reuters
On December 15, a state-level programme will mark the inauguration and laying of foundation stones for development projects worth over ₹35,000 crore. | File Photo: Reuters
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 4:58 PM IST
The Rajasthan Housing Board (RHB) will launch new housing schemes in Bhiwadi and Hanumangarh this month, to mark the two-year anniversary of Bhajan Lal Sharma’s government. 
 
“These new projects were decided as part of the Board’s statewide initiatives to mark the government’s second anniversary,” an RHB official said.
 
Additionally, a community centre will be constructed in Jaipur’s Pratap Nagar Sector 22, with construction expected to begin in January 2026.
 
The proposed Aravali Vihar project in Bhiwadi will include 32 high-income flats. This will enhance housing options for middle- and upper-income residents in Alwar, Bhiwadi, Tijara, and surrounding areas, the official added. 
 
In Hanumangarh, the RHB plans on constructing 160 middle-income ‘G plus 3’ flats. 
 
The state government also plans to hold various programmes and events to mark its second anniversary.
 
Several policies, including the Trade Promotion Policy, Private Industrial Park Policy, Semiconductor Policy, Aerospace and Defence Policy, Vehicle Scrapping Policy, are likely to be released on December 10 on the occasion of Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas.
 
A dedicated non-resident Rajasthanis roundtable will be organised as part of the Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas this year, along with a series of sessions covering key areas like tourism, energy, and mines. 
 
On December 15, a state-level programme will mark the inauguration and laying of foundation stones for development projects worth over ₹35,000 crore. 

Topics :Rajasthan governmentBhajanlal SharmaAffordable housing

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

