Big outlays, small uptake: India's job schemes face a reality check

Drawing lessons from a closely contested general election in mid-2024, the Narendra Modi-led government framed the FY2024-25 Budget early the next year around employment and skilling. It unveiled initiatives such as the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) and the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme to narrow the skill mismatch between labour supply and industry demand.

The PMIS, under the aegis of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), has identified various issues behind the lower acceptance of the scheme from the viewpoint of the applicants. The ministry has even drafted a proposal to run the scheme’s pilot with some tweaks to the age criteria and duration, among others. Policy experts feel that for such a scheme to achieve scale, it needs to look beyond the top 500 companies to a much larger universe of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which cumulatively form the second-largest job-creating cohort in the country, second only to agriculture.