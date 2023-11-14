Bio CNG, LNG, bio bitumen, aviation fuel being made from stubble: Gadkari

Following the Supreme Court's directive instructing farmers to immediately cease stubble burning in the northern states of Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized the ongoing efforts to address the issue by transforming stubble into various products such as bitumen, bio CNG, and LNG.

"Bitumen, bio CNG, LNG is being made from stubble. 185 projects have started in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh to make CNG, LNG. In Panipat ethanol, bio bitumen and aviation fuel are being made from stubble and the government is working to speed it up," the Union Minister said speaking to ANI on Tuesday.

Gadkari expressed confidence that over time, stubble would cease to be a problem as its value increases, leading to the creation of a robust market for stubble. He underscored the government's commitment to finding solutions and resolving the pollution issue arising from stubble burning.

"The government is making efforts. In time, stubble will cease to be a problem as the price of stubble will increase. There will be a good market for stubble. The problem of pollution as a result of burning stubble will be solved," the Road Transport Minister said.

Gadkari said that when he was in Punjab he had suggested the Punjab government to formulate a stubble policy to enable farmers to derive value from their stubble. He believed that such a policy would prove beneficial in tackling the problem effectively.

"When I was in Punjab, I suggested them (Punjab government) to make a stubble policy and engage the farmers so that they can generate value from their stubble. It would definitely be beneficial," he said.

Earlier in November, the Committee of Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and adjoining Areas in its report filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) stated that the state government of Punjab and various administrative agencies under it need to strictly and effectively implement the various components of the action plan to drastically bring down stubble burning cases.