Bond auction: 9 states borrow Rs 19,500 cr; Tamil Nadu tops the list

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed that Tamil Nadu raised the highest amount of Rs 4,000 crore through two bonds

Anjali Kumari Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 6:23 PM IST
In Tuesday's state government securities auction, nine states successfully raised approximately Rs 19,500 crore, marking a slight increase compared to the Rs 19,000 crore raised by eleven states the previous week.

The scheduled auction amount for state development loans (SDLs) this week was set at Rs 19,500 crore, in contrast to the notified amount of Rs 19,930 crore, as per the borrowing calendar.

Data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revealed that Tamil Nadu secured the highest borrowing amount of around Rs 4,000 crore, facilitated through two bonds.

The state raised this amount via two different papers: Rs 2,000 crore was obtained through a 20-year paper with a cut-off yield of 7.43 per cent, and an equal amount was garnered through a 30-year paper with the same cut-off yield.

In the meantime, the yield spread between the 10-year SDLs and the benchmark 10-year government bond remained consistent at 29 basis points, mirroring the figures from the previous week.


First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 6:23 PM IST

