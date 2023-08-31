Brazil's Embraer in talks with HAL, Tata for defence aircraft manufacturing

Joao Bosco da Costa Junior, president and chief executive of Embraer Defence & Security, stated in an interview that the firm is watching what the big players are doing in India and learning from them. The firm is talking to four or five companies to discuss the Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) programme, and these companies are from both the government and private sectors.
Costa Junior stated that Embraer is currently visiting the facilities of these firms and evaluating the best match to add value under the make-in-India initiative.
Earlier this year, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had issued a Request for Information for a new fleet of 40-80 Medium Transport Aircraft, for which Embraer is offering its C-390 Millennium aircraft. US' Lockheed Martin Corp with its C-130J Super Hercules and Europe's Airbus Defence and Space with its A400M aircraft are Embraer's likely rivals.
Embraer said the company would like to have a strong brand positioning in India irrespective of whether it wins the order. "I would like to have Embraer Defence & Security as a strong brand here in the country. So, of course, I'm looking forward to having a big operation here if I win the MTA (order), but I would like to keep my journey here forever," Costa Junior said in the interview.