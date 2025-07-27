Home / Economy / News / BSNL plans 4K new mobile towers in Naxalite-affected areas of Chhattisgarh

BSNL plans 4K new mobile towers in Naxalite-affected areas of Chhattisgarh

BSNL plans to install 4,000 mobile towers in Naxalite-affected areas of Chhattisgarh to enhance digital connectivity, Minister of State Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar announced

BSNL
Pemmasani said the installation of these towers will be carried out in phases after obtaining necessary approvals from security forces and the forest department | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Aman Sahu
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 6:47 PM IST
Government-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) is working on a plan to install 4,000 new mobile towers in Naxalite-affected areas of Chhattisgarh, Minister of State (MoS) for Telecom and Rural Development, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, said on Sunday.
 
"The central government is working on a plan to install 4,000 new BSNL towers in the Naxalite-affected and remote areas of Chhattisgarh to strengthen digital communication. This information was shared by Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Telecommunications, Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, in Raipur," the statement said.
 
The minister shared this information during a three-day visit to Chhattisgarh for a review of central government schemes, including the Aspirational District Programme, and projects under the telecom and rural development ministries.
 
Pemmasani said the installation of these towers will be carried out in phases after obtaining necessary approvals from security forces and the forest department. 
 
"BSNL is providing high-quality 4G services across the country, and with this expansion, we are realising the mission of delivering digital connectivity to the last village in the country," he said.
 
An Independent Drive Test (IDT) conducted by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for the Uttar Pradesh (West) Licensed Service Area (LSA) in June showed that BSNL recorded the highest call drop rate and the highest incidence of call muting among major telecom operators.
 
The minister said development work in Naxalite-affected areas is being carried out in 'mission mode' and a strategy is being adopted to deliver services door-to-door in these regions.
 
"Schools in these regions are being digitised, enabling students to better prepare for competitive exams like JEE and NEET. In addition, special facilities are also being provided for differently abled students, which is a sensitive and inclusive initiative," the minister said.
 
Pemmasani chaired a high-level review meeting held in Raipur, in which senior officials from the Department of Rural Development, Department of Posts, Department of Telecommunications, and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) participated.
 
During the meeting, the minister expressed satisfaction over the fast and effective implementation of flagship schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the statement said.
 
[With inputs from PTI]

Topics :BSNLmobile towersnaxaliteChhattisgarh

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

