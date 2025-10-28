Cabinet approves 8th Pay Commission, names Justice Desai chairperson

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appointed Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai as the chairperson of the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) and approved its terms of reference (ToR).

Justice Desai, a former Supreme Court judge, currently serves as the chairperson of the Press Council of India. Unlike earlier commissions, which had two members, the 8th CPC will have one part-time member — Pulak Ghosh, a professor at the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. Petroleum and Natural Gas Secretary Pankaj Jain has been appointed as the member secretary of the commission.

The government had announced its intention to constitute the 8th CPC in January this year ahead of the Delhi elections. The commission has been given 18 months from the date of constitution to make its recommendations, which are likely to be implemented retrospectively from January 1, 2026.

“The 8th Central Pay Commission will be a temporary body. It may consider, if necessary, sending interim reports on any of the matters as and when the recommendations are finalised,” the government said in a statement. Mandate and scope of the 8th Pay Commission The CPCs are constituted once every decade to examine emoluments, retirement benefits, and other service conditions of Central government employees and recommend revisions. “Usually, the recommendations of the pay commissions are implemented after a gap of every ten years. Going by this trend, the effect of the 8th Central Pay Commission recommendations would normally be expected from 01.01.2026,” the statement said.

Once implemented, the recommendations will benefit nearly 5 million Central government employees, including defence services personnel, and around 6.9 million pensioners. The 7th CPC, which was constituted in 2014 and became effective from January 1, 2016, had led to an expenditure hike of ₹1 trillion for the Centre in 2016–17. Focus on fiscal prudence and pension liabilities The government said the 8th CPC will consider the prevailing economic conditions and the need for fiscal prudence while ensuring adequate resources for developmental and welfare measures. It will also assess the unfunded cost of non-contributory pension schemes, the likely impact on state government finances, and parity with pay and benefits in Central Public Sector Undertakings and the private sector.

A key addition in the ToR is the directive to examine the “unfunded cost of non-contributory pension schemes.” The government, however, has dropped the clause from the 7th CPC’s ToR that required examining “global best practices and their adaptability in Indian conditions.” Staff suggestions not included in final ToR The staff side of the Joint Consultative Machinery had proposed adding issues such as devising methods for cashless medical benefits, reinstating the old pension scheme for post-2004 recruits, extending education allowances up to the postgraduate level, and revising the ‘standard consumption norm’ from 3 to 3.6 family consumption units.