Indian firms won't buy Rosneft or Lukoil crude via traders, says report

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 3:21 PM IST
Indian companies will not buy Rosneft or Lukoil crude oil supplied by traders after the two top Russian producers were hit by U.S. sanctions, an Indian government source said on Tuesday.
  It is difficult to predict when Indian companies will place new orders for Russian oil, added the source, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

crude oil buyerIndia oil importsRosneft

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

