Home / Economy / News / Cabinet approves India-New Zealand trade pact, paves way for signing

Cabinet approves India-New Zealand trade pact, paves way for signing

Once signed, this deal will mark India's seventh trade agreement since 2021 and a part of its diversification strategy at a time when global trade is up for a major reset

Merchandise exports, trade, exports
Cabinet approval paves the way for signing the India–New Zealand trade deal, set to become India’s seventh FTA since 2021 as talks revive after a decade-long pause.
Archis MohanShreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 9:54 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Union Cabinet on Friday is learnt to have approved a trade agreement between India and New Zealand, according to people aware of the matter. However, no official confirmation was available till the time of going to the press.
 
The approval will pave the way for the signing of the trade deal from India’s side.
 
Once signed, this deal will mark India’s seventh trade agreement since 2021 and a part of its diversification strategy at a time when global trade is up for a major reset.
 
In March, India and New Zealand had announced and restarted talks for a “comprehensive and mutually beneficial” free trade agreement (FTA) after a 10-year hiatus. Both countries had entered into FTA negotiations 14 years ago, but talks stalled after 10 rounds of discussions. No formal round of negotiation took place post-February 2015.
 
Government officials had been saying that the negotiations between the two countries were expected to be closed or finalised soon. Last week, New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay was in New Delhi to review the progress of negotiations with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
 
“We are in a good zone where we hope that the agreement will be closed and finalised soon... It is expected to be done soon," Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal had said on Monday.
 
India’s total exports of goods and services stood at $752 million in 2024 while imports of goods and services stood at $791 million. Merchandise exports to New Zealand were at $538 million in 2024 while imports stood at $335 million.
 
India’s key exports to New Zealand include medicines, precious metals and gems, textiles and non-knitted apparel, and agricultural equipment & machinery, among other items. On the other hand, India’s key imports from New Zealand include items such as iron and steel, aluminium, scrap metals, logs and forestry products, wood pulp, wool and apples, kiwi fruit, lamb and nuts.
 
India’s key services exports include information technology (IT) and software services, telecommunications services to support New Zealand’s digital infrastructure, medical tourism, pharmaceutical research, as well as financial services. New Zealand’s services exports include education services, tourism services, and fintech services, among others.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India-Oman CEPA includes clause for talks on social security agreement

Net direct tax collections up 8% in FY26 to ₹17.04 trn till December 17

Centre to release compliance handbook for new labour codes: Labour secy

Premium

Destination Europe: India's EV exports surge makes a mark in the West

Net direct tax collections reach ₹17.04 trillion till Dec 17 in FY26, up 8%

Topics :Piyush GoyalUnion Cabinettrade agreementsNew Zealand

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story