Cabinet clears ₹2,585 crore scheme for small hydro power projects

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a scheme for small hydro power plants with a total outlay of ₹2,585 crore for five years ending 2031. The scheme, applicable to plants with less than 25 megawatt capacity, will help set up 1,500 MW capacity projects and also attract a total investment of ₹15,000 crore, the Union Cabinet said in a statement.

The scheme provides for financial assistance of ₹30 crore for each project in North Eastern States and districts with international borders, capped at ₹3.6 crore per MW or 30 per cent of the project cost, whichever is lower.

For other states, the Centre will provide financial assistance of ₹20 crore per project, capped at ₹2.4 crore per MW or 20 per cent of the project cost, whichever is lower.