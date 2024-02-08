Home / Economy / News / Cabinet decision on railways will boost infra, reduce congestion: PM Modi

Cabinet decision on railways will boost infra, reduce congestion: PM Modi

The Cabinet chaired by Modi approved six projects of the Ministry of Railways with an estimated cost of nearly Rs 12,343 crore with 100 per cent funding from the central government

It also decided to extend the FIDF for another three years up to 2025-26 within the already approved fund of Rs 7,522.48 crore and budgetary support of Rs 939.48 crore (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 11:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded a host of decisions taken by the Union Cabinet and said the approval of railway projects will boost infrastructure and reduce congestion on busy routes and improve commerce as well as connectivity.

The Cabinet chaired by Modi approved six projects of the Ministry of Railways with an estimated cost of nearly Rs 12,343 crore with 100 per cent funding from the central government.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Cabinet's extension of the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) will ensure improved credit access for those in the fisheries sector and boost the creation of related infrastructure, the prime minister said in a post on X.

The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana, which has been approved by the Cabinet will boost the fisheries sector, especially MSMEs associated with the sector, he added.

The government had earlier announced a Rs 6,000-crore scheme in order to formalise the unorganised fisheries sector, facilitate institutional finance to micro and small enterprises (MSMEs) and promote aquaculture insurance.

It also decided to extend the FIDF for another three years up to 2025-26 within the already approved fund of Rs 7,522.48 crore and budgetary support of Rs 939.48 crore.

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Bill proposes cabinet minister, not CJI in selection panel to appoint CEC

Cabinet approves royalty rates for mining of Lithium, 2 other minerals

Temple museum, drone policy among 14 proposals approved in UP cabinet meet

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

Consumer confidence stays on the recovery path, says RBI survey

NDA focused on removing supply bottlenecks via infra creation: Govt

Cabinet okays Rs 6,000 crore scheme for formalisation of fisheries sector

Cabinet approves telecom spectrum auctions at base price of Rs 96,317.65 cr

We are more federal than UPA, says NDA government's white paper

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiCabinetinfrastructureIndia Prime Minister

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story