CPSEs can now import Chinese solar modules; NTPC to benefit the most

According to a notice issued by the public procurement division of the finance ministry’s Department of Expenditure on May 25, procurement of solar photovoltaic modules by CPSEs has been exempted from the provisions of the earlier order in 2017 which prevented their import from those companies in the border nations that are not registered in India.

In a move that reopens the gates for Chinese solar modules into the country, the Department of Expenditure has allowed their import by central government-owned public sector enterprises (CPSEs). The biggest beneficiary of the decision would be India’s largest power producer NTPC.