A first: NLMC prepares groundwork for DRT-like bid of assets by September

“No big assets have been transferred to NLMC as yet. The company is working to develop a process to conduct the valuation and auction of these assets,” a senior finance ministry official told Business Standard.

The National Land Monetisation Corporation (NLMC) is planning to conduct its first auction of small-sized immovable assets of certain central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) as a trial run by the end of the July-September quarter of 2023-24 to prepare for a large asset sale later.