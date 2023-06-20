Sebi board meetings get meatier as agendas balloon in under new chief

India’s $3.5-trillion equity markets are witnessing reforms at a faster clip under Madhabi Puri Buch, who took charge as chairperson of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in March 2022. Sample this: the average number of agenda items during the five board meetings conducted under Buch have increased to over 12 compared to about eight each under three of her predecessors, for which data is available. Sebi’s board meeting scheduled for next week is likely to be equally action packed given the number of discussion papers floated by the regulator in recent weeks, said market players.
“This demonstrates the eagerness of the new chair to bring about changes as soon as possible with an objective to improve integrity of the securities market,” said J N Gupta, MD, Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) and former executive director at Sebi.
To be sure, it is still early days in Buch’s tenure, but a host of market participants that Business Standard spoke to said there is a visible change in the momentum of reforms. Some even highlighted that they are finding it difficult to keep pace with the changes.
At the last board meeting held on March 29, the market regulator’s board approved a host of reforms in areas such as mutual funds, alternative investment funds (AIFs), debt markets and corporate governance. In the preceding board meetings in September and December, Sebi’s board deliberated and approved over a dozen key agenda items.
Since the last board meeting, the regulator has issued close to 20 discussion papers. Some of the key reforms that could be taken up include shortening timelines for initial public offerings (IPO) to three days from six days at present; a comprehensive review of so-called total expense ratio (TER) charged by the Rs 43-trillion mutual fund industry, mandating more disclosures from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to get a better handle on end-beneficiaries and measures for cracking down on suspicious trading activity and misuse of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI).
Market observers say many of the new proposals floated by Sebi are game-changing and will help deepen the domestic markets as well as reduce the scope for manipulative practices although implementing them could be challenging.
Legal experts and ex-Sebi employees said the systems and process at Sebi have seen a sea-change to usher into a more efficient reform process.
“Sebi’s efforts in enhancing its internal processes, such as streamlining procedures and improving coordination between departments, have contributed to faster decision-making. Additionally, advancements in technology and digitisation have facilitated quicker data processing and analysis, enabling Sebi to make informed decisions promptly. Also, many consultation papers support a policy shift with the support of data analysis, which is difficult to counter. Data analytics is a welcoming trend,” said Sumit Agrawal, Regstreet Law Advisors and also a former Sebi staffer.
Sources said Sebi has started following an ‘output based staffing’ model. Under this an organisation tries to increase their productivity by focusing on key performance indicators even if they are not able to increase their headcounts.
Over the past few years, Sebi has moved to a consultative-based approach for market reforms. Players in the market ecosystem are expected to send their comments and feedback on the various proposals floated in the discussion papers. The regulator, after taking all views on board, takes up the proposals to its end. Once the board approves, Sebi makes amendments to its regulations or issues relevant circulars to make the changes effective.
While many stakeholders are hailing Sebi’s fast-paced approach, some say the changes are too-fast-too-soon.
“Issuing consultation papers on contemporary issues and then heading for necessary changes is what evidently makes Sebi distinct from other regulators. The process is undoubtedly welcomed. However, with timelines as short as two weeks for submitting observations is quite short as the changes being proposed do require widest possible and conclusive deliberations,” said Harish Kumar, partner, Luthra & Luthra Law Offices India.
Between May 12 and June 19, Sebi issued 19 discussion papers, with 11 of them over a three-day period.
“As there has been a surge in consultation papers which are later approved with minimal changes, there has been some lacunae in providing clarity and explanation to the terms and expressions provided for, which has made the proposals at times subjective,” Kumar added.
| Raining deals
| There has been a considerable pick up in block sales this month
| Big deals
| Some of the large block transactions executed in recent weeks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Amt raised (Rs cr)
|
|
| Company
| Seller
|
|
| Jan-23
| 7,086
|
|
| Kotak Mahindra Bank
| CPPIB
| 6,124
|
| Feb-23
| 15,366
|
|
| HDFC AMC
| abrdn
| 3,920
|
| Mar-23
| 36,062
|
|
| HDFC Life
| abrdn
| 2,069
|
| Apr-23
| 7,266
|
|
| Timken India
| Timken Singapore
| 1,890
|
| May-23
| 15,286
|
|
| Shriram Finance
| TPG
| 1,390
|
| Jun-23
| 18,509
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Data source: Exchanges; Compiled by BS Research Bureau; Note: Data up to June 20