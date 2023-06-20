Sebi board meetings get meatier as agendas balloon in under new chief

“This demonstrates the eagerness of the new chair to bring about changes as soon as possible with an objective to improve integrity of the securities market,” said J N Gupta, MD, Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) and former executive director at Sebi.

India’s $3.5-trillion equity markets are witnessing reforms at a faster clip under Madhabi Puri Buch, who took charge as chairperson of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in March 2022. Sample this: the average number of agenda items during the five board meetings conducted under Buch have increased to over 12 compared to about eight each under three of her predecessors, for which data is available. Sebi’s board meeting scheduled for next week is likely to be equally action packed given the number of discussion papers floated by the regulator in recent weeks, said market players.