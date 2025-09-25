Home / Economy / News / Centre earmarks 65% MGNREGA funds for over-exploited water blocks

Centre earmarks 65% MGNREGA funds for over-exploited water blocks

The Rural Development and Jal Shakti ministries will allocate 65% of MGNREGA funds to over-exploited water blocks and 40% to semi-critical zones under a new water security plan

water shortage
MWC blocks are those identified under Mission Water Conservation, which receive focused attention and resources for implementing watershed development programmes. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 6:02 PM IST
The Union Rural Development Ministry, together with the Ministry of Jal Shakti, has launched a joint initiative to earmark around 65 per cent of annual MGNREGA funds for water conservation activities and works in ‘over-exploited’ blocks across the country.
 
Directives have also been issued under the MGNREGA Act of 2005 to enable spending of 40 per cent of the MGNREGA budget in ‘semi-critical’ water blocks and 30 per cent in non-critical blocks.
 
According to the MGNREGA website, in FY25, around 66 per cent of the scheme’s budget was already spent on natural resource management in MWC blocks.
 
MWC blocks are those identified under Mission Water Conservation, which receive focused attention and resources for implementing watershed development programmes.
 
The latest directives under the MGNREGA Act were announced by Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Jal Shakti Minister Chandrakant Raghunath Patil while launching the ‘National Initiative on Water Security’ at Krishi Bhawan. 
 
Chouhan said that in FY26, from the ₹88,000-crore MGNREGA budget, 65 per cent has been allocated for ‘dark zone’ districts, 40 per cent for ‘semi-critical’ districts, and 30 per cent for other districts towards rainwater harvesting.
 
As per the Central Ground Water Board’s (CGWB) National Compilation on Dynamic Ground Water Resources of India released in 2024, 11.13 per cent of blocks were assessed as ‘over-exploited’ (down from 17.24 per cent in 2017), 3.05 per cent as ‘critical’, 10.54 per cent as ‘semi-critical’, and 73.39 per cent as ‘safe’. A total of 6,746 blocks were assessed for the survey.
 
Reiterating the importance of water, Chouhan said: “Water is life. If there is water, there is a tomorrow and a today. Without water, nothing is possible.”
 
He added that the Prime Minister had instructed, in a meeting of the Council of Ministers, that a fixed portion of MGNREGA funds must be earmarked for water conservation, following which the fresh directives have been issued.
 
Chouhan said that nationwide, MGNREGA resources will now be channelled with priority into water conservation, boosting groundwater recharge and accelerating conservation drives. This policy ensures that resources are directed to the areas of greatest need, shifting the approach from reactive to preventive and long-term water management.

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

