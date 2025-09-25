Rajasthan govt plans to boost tourism in lesser-known destinations

The state government is planning to boost tourism in lesser-known destinations by identifying them as focus tourism destinations and regions (FTDs/FTRs) and taking coordinated action to develop the infrastructure and investment in these areas, a state tourism department official said.

“The tourism department will strive for enhanced budgetary allocation within the state budgetary categories and centrally sponsored programmes for projects in FTDs/ FTRs. It also plans to offer additional fiscal incentives and benefits to develop the infrastructure and tourist accommodations, such as hotels and resorts,” the official said.

He added that the state has undertaken several infrastructure works under centrally sponsored schemes such as the Swadesh Darshan and Prasad. In Swadesh Darshan 2.0, tourism infrastructure works are being undertaken at Bundi and Jodhpur.

The official said that tourism infrastructure plays a vital role in shaping the tourists’ experience as it serves as a fundamental element of their overall enjoyment of a destination. According to available government data, the tourism industry , directly and indirectly, currently accounts for around 7.45 per cent of the gross value added (GVA). Tourism employment has a share of over 11.35 per cent in the state. The state government now plans to increase the tourism sector’s contribution to 8.5 per cent of state GVA and employment contribution to 13 per cent of the total state’s employment by 2030.