Home / Economy / News / Rajasthan govt plans to boost tourism in lesser-known destinations

Rajasthan govt plans to boost tourism in lesser-known destinations

The official said that tourism infrastructure plays a vital role in shaping the tourists' experience as it serves as a fundamental element of their overall enjoyment of a destination

hawa mahal tourism rajasthan
premium
Meanwhile, the Department of Tourism has rolled out several policies and schemes, like Rajasthan Tourism Unit Policy 2024 and Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) 2024, to attract private sector investment in the tourism sector. (Photo: Wiki
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 4:41 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The state government is planning to boost tourism in lesser-known destinations by identifying them as focus tourism destinations and regions (FTDs/FTRs) and taking coordinated action to develop the infrastructure and investment in these areas, a state tourism department official said.
 
“The tourism department will strive for enhanced budgetary allocation within the state budgetary categories and centrally sponsored programmes for projects in FTDs/ FTRs. It also plans to offer additional fiscal incentives and benefits to develop the infrastructure and tourist accommodations, such as hotels and resorts,” the official said.
 
He added that the state has undertaken several infrastructure works under centrally sponsored schemes such as the Swadesh Darshan and Prasad. In Swadesh Darshan 2.0, tourism infrastructure works are being undertaken at Bundi and Jodhpur.
 
The official said that tourism infrastructure plays a vital role in shaping the tourists’ experience as it serves as a fundamental element of their overall enjoyment of a destination.
 
According to available government data, the tourism industry, directly and indirectly, currently accounts for around 7.45 per cent of the gross value added (GVA). Tourism employment has a share of over 11.35 per cent in the state.
 
The state government now plans to increase the tourism sector’s contribution to 8.5 per cent of state GVA and employment contribution to 13 per cent of the total state’s employment by 2030.
 
According to the tourism department data, over 232 million tourists visited Rajasthan in 2024. Among these, more than 230 million were domestic tourists, while the number of foreign tourists was around 2 million.
 
Meanwhile, the Department of Tourism has rolled out several policies and schemes, like Rajasthan Tourism Unit Policy 2024 and Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) 2024, to attract private sector investment in the tourism sector. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GSTAT mandates e-filing of appeals, sets staggered deadlines till June 2026

Exporters welcome mandatory APEDA registration for non-basmati rice

Premium

GST rate cut from 12% to 5% poised to brighten India's art landscape

Smartphone exports surge 39% in August, ICEA refutes misleading claims

Buy oil from any country except Russia: US energy secretary tells India

Topics :Rajasthan governmenttourism sectortourismrajasthan

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story