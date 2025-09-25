Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's resilience stands out amid global uncertainty, says FM Sitharaman

India's resilience stands out amid global uncertainty, says FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says India's resilience is built on strong fundamentals, reforms and governance, urging banks to maintain robust balance sheets and consumer trust

Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the audience during the 91st Foundation Day celebrations of Bank of Maharashtra in Pune. (Photo: X@nsitharamanoffc)

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With uncertainty becoming a defining feature of the global landscape, the role of banks has become much more critical not just as custodians of savings but also as engines of growth, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday. She noted that financial institutions play a crucial role in national infrastructure building and banks must maintain strong balance sheets to fund significant investments, meet the demand for credit, and provide innovative financial products and capital expenditure.
 
Speaking at the 91st foundation day celebrations of Bank of Maharashtra in Pune, Sitharaman said that amid the uncertain global situation, India’s resilience stands out. “Several favourable factors, such as strong macroeconomic fundamentals, a young demography and greater reliance on domestic demand provide the core strength to the Indian economy to withstand global spillovers and grow at a higher aspirational trajectory,” she said. 
 
Highlighting India’s GDP growth of 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year, the finance minister said that India’s resilience was not accidental but a reflection of proactive fiscal and monetary policies, structural reforms, infrastructure creation and improved governance. 
“Today, as we stand in the last few months, we have seen global rating agencies reconsider their view on India,” Sitharaman said, referring to the rating upgrade by S&P Global, Morningstar DBRS and Rating and Investment Information (R&I), Japan.
 
While highlighting the success of UPI, the minister said that it was important to remember that digitalisation alone is not enough. “Integrity, empathy and human judgment remain irreplaceable,” she said.

Sitharaman urged banks to adhere to the core principle of consumer trust and see every complaint as an opportunity to improve rather than a gripe. “Grievance redressal must go hand in hand with root cause analysis, systemic corrections in products, processes and conduct,” she added.
 
Speaking on the occasion, Department of Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju said public sector banks should increase their focus on MSMEs. They should provide more loans to MSMEs, he said, adding that education loans should also be given priority.
 
He urged banks to ensure that no education loan application is rejected. Nagaraju also said that banks should enhance their lending towards agriculture and allied activities.
 
(Inputs from PTI)

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Bank of Maharashtra public sector banks GDP growth

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

