Centre extends Covid waivers for road contractors again, experts frown

In a letter dated May 4, a copy of which Business Standard has reviewed, the highways ministry extended by a year the measures that were earlier applicable till March 31, 2023. The relaxations, first introduced in June 2020 and modified routinely subsequently, include monthly payments to road contractors for the work they have completed, waivers in delivery obligations, and more.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has extended liquidity-related Covid-19 relief measures for highway contractors for another year, even as experts have aired concerns over non-serious players entering the market through these measures.