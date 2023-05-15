Centre reduces fee for solar PV module ALMM registration, expands validity

- Reduction in application fee by 80 per cent.
- Significant reduction in inspection fees, with reductions as high as 70 per cent in some circumstances.
- Exemption from factory inspection in the case of enlistment of additional models in ALMM that are comparable to those already enlisted by the applicant but have a lower wattage.
- Allowing manufacturers to withdraw applications prior to factory inspection and receive a return of 90 per cent of the application fee.
- Increase in ALMM enlistment validity from two to four years.
- Grant of provisional enlistment in ALMM within seven days of receipt of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) registration, with a two-month time restriction for factory enlistment and final enlistment, failing which deemed enlistment.
- All future ALMM applications are to be accompanied by a scanned copy of the application, and processing of ALMM applications will begin without the need for hard copies, which can be submitted later.
- Introduction of the following end-use category-specific minimum module efficiency limits for ALMM enlistment:
- 20 per cent for utility/grid-scale power plants
- 19.50 per cent for solar and rooftop pumping
- 19 per cent for solar lighting