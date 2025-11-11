Centre may frame five-year integrated transport plans under new body

With a proposed authority for integrated planning of transport corridors and networks in India, the central government is likely to move from an individual project-based approach to five-year and ten-year integrated transport plans, a senior government official said.

“The proposal is in deliberation stages and ministries have given their go-ahead. Under the framework, the decision-making and integrated planning for short term and medium term are likely to happen at the cabinet secretariat level,” the official added.

With the proposed authority, the Network Planning Group under the Prime Minister GatiShakti Master Plan framework would no longer be required as all planning will happen at the cabinet secretary level.

“While the GatiShakti framework looks at all infrastructure, a need was felt that there has to be a national thrust on dedicated transport planning based on larger economic goals,” a second official said. Officials believe that the new authority can have a meaningful impact on not just the speed of execution, but decisions on which mode of transport would be best suited for a particular node or region, based on past trends and the larger plan of intra and interstate connectivity. “Once a plan is set for five years or ten years, all ministries will work in an integrated manner, strictly in accordance with the plan,” the official said.