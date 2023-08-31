Home / Economy / News / Centre invites bids for privatisation of Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical

Centre invites bids for privatisation of Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical

Interested buyers in Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical should submit initial bids to the government by Oct 15, according to the government document

Reuters NEW DELHI
Photo: Pexels

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 9:49 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India has invited bids for the privatisation of Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation, the government said on Thursday.

It plans to sells its 98.1% stake in the company that makes alternative medicines, according to a government document. The remaining 1.89%, held by Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam Ltd., a firm owned by the northern state of Uttarakhand, will also be offloaded through the transaction.

The government previously tried to sell Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical in 2019. Stake sales in other state-owned firms such as BEML and Shipping Corp of India, announced in 2019, have also been hit by several delays.

Interested buyers in Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical should submit initial bids to the government by Oct. 15, according to the government document.

The company has reported a 205% jump in profit after tax in 2021/22 to 337.6 million rupees ($4.08 million). Its revenue from operations rose to 2.6 billion rupees in 2021/22 from 1.6 billion rupees the previous year.

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Susan Fenton)

Also Read

With Adani, Agarwal under scrutiny, India's privatisation drive stalled

Govt panel may draft list of small public sector banks for privatisation

Contaminated drugs: USFDA uncovers failures in India's pharma factories

Medicines for anxiety, diabetes to get cheaper as NPPA fixes ceiling prices

Indian firm used toxic industrial-grade ingredient in cough syrups

Growth prospects bright, private investment has taken off: CEA Nageswaran

Investment growth comes up short despite govt capital expenditure push

Industrial credit growth slumped in July; House Price Index up 5.1% in Q1

Govt extends last date for applications under textiles PLI till Oct

India's agri growth reaps harvest of rabi at 3.5% in June quarter

Topics :Pharma sectorprivatisationCentre

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistant

Market regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the city

G20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 months

McDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand

Next Story