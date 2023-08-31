Home / Economy / News / Industrial credit growth slumped in July; House Price Index up 5.1% in Q1

Industrial credit growth slumped in July; House Price Index up 5.1% in Q1

Services, Agro credit growth pace accelerates

Abhijit Lele Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 9:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

While the pace of lending in the retail segment moderated slightly year-on year (Y-o-Y), the credit to services and agriculture and allied activities gathered further steam amid resilient economic growth.

The growth of the industrial segment, however, saw a sharp decline YoY across all three segments – micro and small, medium, and large industry, Reserve Bank of India data (RBI) showed.

Coinciding with the kharif season during monsoon, the credit growth to agriculture and allied activities improved to 16.8 per cent Y-o-Y in July from 13.2 per cent a year ago.

The credit to industry grew 5.2 per cent Y-o-Y in July as compared with 10.5 per cent in July 2022, the RBI said in statement. The MSME segment grew 10.2 per cent in July, down from 27.9 per cent a year ago, and medium-size industry to 9.7 per cent from 37.5 per cent in July 2022.

The retail loans grew 18.4 per cent Y-o-Y in July (it was 18.7 per cent a year ago), supported by housing and vehicle loans. Housing credit grew by 13.1 per cent YoY in July against 16.1 per cent a year ago. Vehicle loans saw traction with 21.2 per cent YoY growth, up from 9.2 per cent.

The credit growth to the services sector accelerated to 19.4 per cent Y-o-Y in July from 16.7 per cent a year ago, primarily due to trade and commercial real estate. The trade segment showed 17.1 per cent growth in July against 14.2 per cent a year ago and commercial real estate pace accelerated to 12.3 per cent in July 2023 from 3.6 per cent a year ago.

House Price Index rises

The all-India House Price Index (HPI) rose by 5.1 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2023-24 as compared with 3.4 per cent a year ago, according to data released by the RBI on Thursday. The RBI releases quarterly HPI based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities in ten major cities.

The cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

)With PTI inputs)

Also Read

More IPOs need to deliver listing pop to revive retail interest: Analysts

What are cashback credit cards? Which are the best ones? How to pick?

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

HDFC Bank's premium co-branded credit card with Marriot: Is it worth it?

Govt extends last date for applications under textiles PLI till Oct

India's agri growth reaps harvest of rabi at 3.5% in June quarter

India's core sector output slows down to 8% in July 2023: Govt data

India's GDP uptick for economic heavy-weights, shows OECD data

India's Russia oil imports fall to 7-mth low, Saudi jumps, shows trade flow

Topics :Retail creditIndustrial growthcredit growth

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistant

Market regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the city

G20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 months

McDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand

Next Story