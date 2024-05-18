Home / Economy / News / Centre's new electric vehicle policy to be open to all companies

Centre's new electric vehicle policy to be open to all companies

The policy primarily aimed to boost EV manufacturing in the country by top global players such as Tesla, VinFast, BYD among others

electric vehicle
Premium
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 12:29 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Centre plans to allow all companies, including existing automakers, to make greenfield investment commitments under the recently announced electric vehicle (EV) policy, a senior government official said on Friday.

This will be clarified and announced as part of the detailed guidelines that are being finalised by the heavy industries ministry. “The 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

second round of industry consultations will start,” the official said.
 
The comment comes close to a month after US-based EV major Tesla’s Elon Musk canceled plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating “very heavy Tesla obligations”. His visit will be delayed to later this year.

"They (Tesla) are just silent.. the (EV) policy was always meant for everybody," the official said

The EV policy, announced in March, entails lowering import duty on original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that commit to investing at least $500 million and set up a manufacturing plant within three years. They are also required to achieve 25 per cent domestic value addition within the initial three years and 50 per cent by their fifth year of operation in the country.

The policy primarily aimed to boost EV manufacturing in the country by top global players such as Tesla, VinFast, and BYD, among others.

The first round of stakeholder consultation after the announcement of the policy in April saw the presence of Indian carmakers, such as Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, as well as global companies, including VinFast, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Kia, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

“There will be no additional benefits for existing carmakers. Benefits of import duty, subject to certain local commitments, are for all new investments,” the official said.

Also Read

Manufacturers of electric vehicles lukewarm to new subsidy scheme

Vehicle loan AUM for NBFCs to cross Rs 8 trillion in 2024-25: CRISIL

Lower duty for electric vehicles in UK FTA inevitable: Govt to automakers

End of the road for FAME-II scheme for EVs drives up e2W, e3W demand

Automakers post highest ever monthly passenger vehicle wholesales in Jan

CII Business Summit: Dead serious about IMEC, says EAM Jaishankar

India, Britain reaffirm FTA commitment at annual strategic dialogue

India, UAE conclude meeting on India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor

Need our own JP Morgans and Citibanks: NITI chief BVR Subrahmanyam

Mutual funds likely to get nod to invest in ETFs with India presence

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Electric VehiclesIndia manufacturing growthAutomakers

First Published: May 18 2024 | 12:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story