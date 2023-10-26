Govt looks to onboard consultants amid work on investment treaties

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is in the process of hiring a consultant to advise the government on identifying sectors where the rules of international investment treaties will not be applied.



Identifying such sectors will help India "preserve policy space," despite making commitments in the main text of the treaty's chapter.



These treaties are in the form of either a standalone investment treaty, like a bilateral investment treaty (BIT), or an investment chapter (IC) within a free trade agreement (FTA).



“DPIIT being the nodal department for formulation of FDI (foreign direct investment) policy and investment screening leads the negotiations on investment chapters within free trade agreements (FTAs) on non-services sectors. The chapter on investment liberalisation is accompanied by a "reservation list" which allows host countries to restrict the commitments to specific sectors/activities,” according to the request for proposal floated by DPIIT.

