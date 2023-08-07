Centre to scrap tender for 4,675 e-buses amidst lacklustre OEM response

India's ambitious plan to replace polluting diesel buses at state-run public transporters with electric buses is likely to slow down as the Centre considers cancelling the recently announced dry lease tender for 4,675 e-buses. Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), the state-run body responsible for aggregating demand and issuing tenders, is contemplating this move after receiving a disappointing response from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for the dry lease tender issued under the National Electric Bus Programme (NEBP) Phase-II.

The tender, which was issued on 4 January 2023, failed to attract bids from established automakers such as Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, and PMI Electro Mobility, leading to speculation about its cancellation. "As none of the OEMs submitted bids, the tender is likely to be scrapped. We are also considering revisiting the dry lease contracting model for future tenders," a senior government official confirmed.

The OEMs refrained from bidding due to concerns about high operational costs, the financial instability of state transport undertakings (STUs), and apprehensions about relinquishing control of the buses to STU drivers. Furthermore, the cost of e-buses under the dry lease tender was higher, as they did not qualify for incentives under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles scheme.

In the dry lease contracting model of procurement, the bus is owned and maintained by service providers for a specific rate and contract period, while the operation (driver) is with the STUs.

The authority pays a pre-decided monthly per bus fee, discovered through a competitive bidding process, to the service provider. The dry lease period for different bus types (7/9/12 metre bus, standard floor/low floor, and AC/Non-AC) is 10 years or 12 years.

OEMs prefer the gross cost contract model, where drivers also belong to the OEMs and they maintain complete control of the entire operation. In this model, the authority pays a pre-decided per kilometre fee. The lease period for different bus types in the gross cost contract model is either 10 years or 12 years/900,000 kilometres or 1.8 million kilometres.

The lack of participation from OEMs has led to several extensions of the tender deadline, which eventually closed on 9 June. Only EKA by Pinnacle Mobility Solutions bid for the buses. EKA declined to comment citing the spokesperson's unavailability.

Despite the setback, the government remains determined to electrify buses used for public transport, considering its significant social and environmental impact. In June 2022, it announced an ambitious plan to deploy 50,000 electric buses by 2027 under the $10-billion NEBP initiative. This move is aimed to help India achieve its target of 40 per cent e-bus penetration by 2030 and net neutrality by 2070.

The current situation poses a challenge to the government's vision, as CESL, under its previous tender, has declared results for approximately 12,050 electric buses; however, the number of operational e-buses in the country is only 4,855, including buses sold outside the tender ambit.

Since 2014, India has sold a total of 430,669 buses, with electric buses accounting for just 1.1 per cent of this figure. The potential cancellation of the current tender raises concerns, yet the government is expected to review its approach and explore alternatives to accelerate the adoption of electric buses in the country's public transport system.