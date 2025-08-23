Home / Economy / News / Centre to set up mineral trading exchange, says Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Centre to set up mineral trading exchange, says Union Minister Kishan Reddy

"Like the London Metal Exchange, we are going to set up a mineral exchange in India," Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said

G Kishan Reddy
Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 6:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said the Centre would set up a mineral trading exchange similar to the London Metal Exchange.

In a media interaction here, he said the mineral exchange would be established as per the norms of SEBI.

"Like the London Metal Exchange, we are going to set up a mineral exchange in India," he said.

The proposed mineral exchange is expected to facilitate better price discovery for industries, traders and other stakeholders.

Mineral exchange was made part of recently-passed legislation and the guidelines concerned would be issued soon, he said.

Asked if the US tariffs would have any impact on the domestic coal industry, he said it would not be much. He further said the country exports aluminium to America in a small measure.

Reddy said the government had reduced coal imports substantially, saving foreign exchange to the tune of Rs 60,000 crore.

The steel-makers in the country have boilers built for using good quality imported coal, but the government is requesting private steel companies to calibrate the boilers to use Indian coal, which would reduce dependence on imports, he said.

Observing that the government is making efforts to export coal, he said production of coal and iron ore would be enhanced on a large scale.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently directed that iron ore be exported, Reddy said, adding that the government is also making efforts to increase production of aluminium.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India Post temporarily suspends services to US over customs rule confusion

Premium

Private sector refiners gain big from India's Russian crude oil savings

Premium

India's GDP growth in Q1FY26 likely eased after March-quarter high

Rupee weakens tracking rise in dollar index ahead of Powell's speech

Non-trade issues making FTAs more complex: Commerce Secy Sunil Barthwal

Topics :mines auctionMetals & mineralsmines ministry

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story