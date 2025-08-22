Home / Economy / News / Rupee weakens tracking rise in dollar index ahead of Powell's speech

Rupee weakens tracking rise in dollar index ahead of Powell's speech

The rupee depreciated by 0.3% as the dollar strengthened, amid concerns over upcoming US tariffs and ahead of Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar
The local currency settled at 87.53 per dollar, against the previous close of 87.27 per dollar.
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 7:28 PM IST
The rupee depreciated by about 0.3 per cent on Friday, tracking a stronger dollar and renewed concerns over US tariffs on Indian goods scheduled to take effect on 27 August, said dealers.
 
The local currency settled at 87.53 per dollar, against the previous close of 87.27 per dollar. It has weakened by 2.35 per cent in the current financial year, and by 2.19 per cent against the greenback in the current calendar year so far.
 
“The rupee was tracking the dollar, and importers were buying dollars because there is concern around the US tariff, as it is scheduled to take effect next week,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.
 
The dollar index rose by 0.47 per cent to 98.72 ahead of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium scheduled later in the day. The dollar index measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.
 
According to CME’s FedWatch Tool, 80 per cent of traders expect the US Federal Reserve to cut rates in September.
 
“The speech by Jerome Powell is expected to give firm cues to the market. The overall sentiment is down because of the tariff. The rupee is seen trading between 87.50 per dollar and 87.80 per dollar, depending on developments over the weekend,” said the treasury head at a private bank.
 
The rupee weakened by 0.02 per cent during the week. It had briefly appreciated past the 87 per dollar mark during the week, on expectations that the US may ease its stance on the additional 25 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, following Donald Trump's meetings with the Russian and Ukrainian presidents. The additional 25 per cent tariff was imposed on India due to the continued import of discounted Russian oil, which the US views as undermining Western sanctions against Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.
 
Additionally, the central government has proposed a simplification and reduction of GST rates by eliminating the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs, which helped keep the rupee afloat during the week. S&P Global’s upgrade of the country’s sovereign credit rating from 'BBB-' to 'BBB' also kept sentiment in the foreign exchange market upbeat during the week.
 

Topics :Jerome PowellIndian rupeeUS tariffsUS DollarUS Federal Reserve

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

