Rupee weakens tracking rise in dollar index ahead of Powell's speech

The rupee depreciated by about 0.3 per cent on Friday, tracking a stronger dollar and renewed concerns over US tariffs on Indian goods scheduled to take effect on 27 August, said dealers.

The local currency settled at 87.53 per dollar, against the previous close of 87.27 per dollar. It has weakened by 2.35 per cent in the current financial year, and by 2.19 per cent against the greenback in the current calendar year so far.

“The rupee was tracking the dollar, and importers were buying dollars because there is concern around the US tariff, as it is scheduled to take effect next week,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.

The dollar index rose by 0.47 per cent to 98.72 ahead of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium scheduled later in the day. The dollar index measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies. According to CME’s FedWatch Tool, 80 per cent of traders expect the US Federal Reserve to cut rates in September. “The speech by Jerome Powell is expected to give firm cues to the market. The overall sentiment is down because of the tariff. The rupee is seen trading between 87.50 per dollar and 87.80 per dollar, depending on developments over the weekend,” said the treasury head at a private bank.