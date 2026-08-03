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Home / Economy / News / CERC proposes transmission charge relief for delayed renewable projects

CERC proposes transmission charge relief for delayed renewable projects

Several clean energy projects have been stalled in India because of a lack of transmission infrastructure

electricity, solar, power plant, green energy
The draft proposal from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) would benefit solar, wind and hybrid renewable energy projects that missed their commissioning ​timelines
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 7:46 AM IST
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India's power regulator has proposed giving transmission ​charge waivers to clean energy ​projects that have been delayed by ‌the unavailability of transmission lines, draft regulations showed.

Several clean energy projects have been stalled in India because of a lack of transmission infrastructure.

The move would mark a policy roll-back. India had begun phasing out interstate transmission charge waivers for ‌new solar, wind and hybrid projects from July 2025.

The draft proposal from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) would benefit solar, wind and hybrid renewable energy projects that missed their commissioning ​timelines.

The relief would be available for projects that signed ‌at least seven-year-long power sale contracts by December 31, 2026.

​The ‌regulator also proposed extending these benefits to battery ‌storage systems that are built as part of renewable energy projects.

In such ​cases, power supplied ​from the batteries would get the same transmission-charge waiver as the ‌renewable project ​itself.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :CERCCentral Electricity Authorityrenewable projectsRenewable energy in India

First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 7:46 AM IST

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