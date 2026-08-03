CERC proposes transmission charge relief for delayed renewable projects

India's power regulator has proposed giving transmission ​charge waivers to clean energy ​projects that have been delayed by ‌the unavailability of transmission lines, draft regulations showed.

Several clean energy projects have been stalled in India because of a lack of transmission infrastructure.

The move would mark a policy roll-back. India had begun phasing out interstate transmission charge waivers for ‌new solar, wind and hybrid projects from July 2025.

The draft proposal from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) would benefit solar, wind and hybrid renewable energy projects that missed their commissioning ​timelines.

The relief would be available for projects that signed ‌at least seven-year-long power sale contracts by December 31, 2026.