Chhattisgarh allows credit, debit and UPI payments for GST filing

goods and services tax, GST
premium
R Krishna Das Raipur
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 4:33 PM IST
In a move to enhance ease of doing business and promote digital governance, the Chhattisgarh government has implemented credit card, debit card, and UPI (Unified Payments Interface) payment options for filing GST returns across the state.
 
Until now, the taxpayers had limited options of net banking and over-the-counter (OTC) payments. This often posed challenges for small and new businesses, especially when certain banks were not linked to the GST portal.
 
Technical issues such as failed payments, server downtime, and transaction failures near deadlines added to their difficulties, forcing many taxpayers to depend on intermediaries, resulting in a loss of both time and efficiency.
 
The initiative aims to make tax payments simpler, faster, and more transparent for traders and businesses, a state government spokesperson said.
 
The demand for such facilities were consistently raised by the state’s business community, chambers of commerce, and trade organisations since the early phase of GST implementation. They had emphasised that integrating modern digital payment methods like UPI and card payments with the GST portal would significantly simplify tax transactions and improve transparency, the spokesperson added.
 
Responding to it, the Chhattisgarh government had told the State’s GST and Treasury departments to work jointly and expedite
the implementation, a directive that has now materialised into a fully operational system, he added.
 
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, “The state government’s goal is to make governance processes simple, accessible, and transparent for every citizen and business. The expansion of digital facilities like credit card, debit card, and UPI payments for GST across the state is a crucial step in that direction.”
 
The system will not only provide speed and convenience to traders but also increase transparency and trust in the state’s economy.
 
“We don’t want taxpayers to face technical or procedural hurdles and to fulfil their tax obligations smoothly. This initiative will serve as a milestone in positioning Chhattisgarh among the leading states in Digital India and Ease of Doing Business benchmarks,” Sai said.
 
The spokesperson said the new facility has become live on the official GST portal of the state government. Taxpayers can log in and make payments directly through credit card, debit card, or any UPI app.
 
The initiative marks a major stride toward promoting digital payments and building a transparent tax ecosystem in Chhattisgarh. It is expected to enhance departmental efficiency and revenue collection, further cementing the state’s position among India’s leading digital tax administration models. 

Topics :ChhattisgarhUPIDebit cardGST filing

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

