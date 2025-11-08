Home / Economy / News / India, Australia discuss progress of trade pact talks; agree on conclusion

India, Australia discuss progress of trade pact talks; agree on conclusion

During the meeting, the Ministers reviewed the progress made under the CECA negotiations and discussed pathways to elevate bilateral trade and economic partnerships

Piyush Goyal, Don Farrell
Photo: X@PiyushGoyal
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 9:03 PM IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday reviewed the progress of negotiations for the second tranche of trade agreement with his Australian counterpart Don Farrell, an official statement said.

"Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to work constructively towards the early conclusion of a balanced and mutually beneficial CECA (comprehensive economic cooperation agreement)," it said.

The first part of the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) entered into force in December 2022.

During the meeting, the Ministers reviewed the progress made under the CECA negotiations and discussed pathways to elevate bilateral trade and economic partnerships.

The discussions covered a wide range of areas including trade in goods, services, investment and cooperation in mutually beneficial, it said.

In 202425, bilateral merchandise trade between India and Australia stood at $24.1 billion, with India's exports registering a growth of 14 per cent in 202324 and a further 8 per cent in 202425. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 9:03 PM IST

