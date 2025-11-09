MMRDA plans ₹1.05 trillion integrated tunnel road network across Mumbai

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has begun work on a detailed project report (DPR) for an integrated tunnel road network worth ₹1.05 trillion across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The proposed project aims to ease congestion and improve connectivity across the city.

According to MMRDA, the initiative represents a significant step towards introducing Mumbai’s “third mode” of travel —alongside its existing surface road and metro rail systems.

MMRDA is an apex body for planning and coordination of development activities in the MMR.

The underground corridor is proposed as a high-capacity mobility network linking the Mumbai Coastal Road, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) high-speed rail station, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

It is also expected to help decongest major routes such as the Western Express Highway (WEH) and SV Road. Spanning about 70 km, the tunnel system will be developed in three phases and designed to complement Mumbai’s surface and metro infrastructure. MMRDA said the multi-modal network would enhance transport efficiency, reduce air pollution, and cut travel time. The first phase, stretching around 16 km, will connect Worli Sea Link, BKC, and the Airport Loop while easing congestion on WEH and SV Road. This phase, estimated to cost Rs 24,000 crore, will integrate with the Mumbai–Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor.

The second phase, covering about 10 km, will link the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and WEH to reduce cross-city congestion. It is estimated to cost Rs 15,000 crore. The third phase, a 44-km north–south corridor, will provide a continuous underground route across the city for both passenger and freight traffic. This phase is expected to cost Rs 66,000 crore. Given the city’s high population density and limited land availability, the underground network is being positioned as a sustainable solution that expands capacity without disrupting surface-level infrastructure. The project will be implemented in phases, based on traffic needs and future demand.

MMRDA said the network is expected to divert through-traffic underground, reduce congestion on surface roads, and reclaim valuable urban space. On September 30, MMRDA chairperson and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde approved the appointment of a consultant for the techno-economic feasibility study and DPR preparation for the first phase. The tender was floated on October 10, with the pre-bid meeting held on October 17. Bids are scheduled to open on November 17. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the proposed network marks a major leap in achieving seamless, multi-level connectivity across Mumbai. “Mumbai’s transformation into a global economic powerhouse depends on its ability to move people and goods efficiently,” he said.

Shinde added that the initiative reflects Mumbai’s shift toward multi-layered, future-ready infrastructure planning. “Integration with the Coastal Road, metro corridors, and the bullet train will make ‘Mumbai in Minutes’ a reality,” he said. MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee said the DPR will assess the project’s technical feasibility, environmental impact, and economic viability. “Once the DPR is finalised and approved, the project will be implemented in phases in line with traffic requirements and the city’s growth in mobility demand,” he said. The appointed consultant will evaluate geological, environmental, and socio-economic factors, design tunnel alignments, and assist MMRDA in bid process management.