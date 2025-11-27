Home / Economy / News / Chhattisgarh Housing Board launches housing projects worth over ₹2,000 cr

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
State-owned Chhattisgarh Housing Board (CGHB) has launched 55 projects worth Rs 2,060 crore to provide affordable homes in 26 districts, expanding plans as its revenue revives after years of slump.
 
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the projects to build 12,000 homes at a housing industry fair in Raipur on Sunday. The state has cleared loans worth Rs 790 crore to CGHB.
 
“In two years, Chhattisgarh has approved homes for 2.6 million beneficiaries. Under the PM Janman Yojana, 32,000 homes have been sanctioned for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups. In Bastar, 15,000 homes have been approved for Maoists who have surrendered and families affected by Left-Wing Extremism,” Sai said.
 
He launched CGHB’s artificial intelligence chatbot and portal that will give information about projects. “The incumbent team of the board is performing strongly and is pushing new ideas to provide affordable and quality homes to people," Sai said.
 
CGHB Chairman Anurag Singh Deo said money received from people booking homes will be used to fund the 55 projects. Construction will start in about three months and work will be completed in 24 months.
 
CGHB earned Rs 278 crore in revenue from 2019 to 2023 amid weak demand, prompting it to launch a one-time settlement scheme and discounts for stranded units. The steps turned around things, and “in the last one-and-a-half years, the revenue of CGHB soared to Rs 860 crore,” Singh Deo said.
 
“By next month, housing projects will be launched in the remaining seven districts of the state,” he said.
 
CGHB’s projects also provide premier homes.

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

