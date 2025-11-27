Economy on stable footing to navigate risks, uncertainties: FinMin review

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Indian economy is on a stable footing and is expected to preserve the growth momentum for the rest of this financial year and navigate emerging risks even amid global uncertainties, which can adversely affect exports, capital flows and investor sentiment, the finance ministry said in its Monthly Economic Review for October on Thursday.

The finance ministry report said that well-anchored inflation expectations, sustained public capital expenditure and firming rural and urban demand are indicative of a resilient domestic economy.

“The inflation outlook remains encouraging, supported by softening global commodity prices, benign energy markets and targeted domestic supply interventions. However, the balance of risks warrants continued vigilance,” the review said.

The finance ministry said that independent economic assessments placing real GDP growth for the second quarter of FY26 in the range of 7.0 to 7.5 per cent indicate continued strength in underlying economic activity. The review highlighted the elevated trade policy uncertainty in the external environment but said that the government believes global pressures have moderated relative to earlier peaks. “While a series of trade agreements between the major economies has contributed to a reduction in this uncertainty, it still remains elevated due to the absence of clear, transparent and sustainable agreements among these partners,” the finance ministry said.

Services exports achieved their highest-ever monthly level in October, providing a substantial buffer to the merchandise trade deficit. Even though the frontloading of trade orders in anticipation of higher tariffs led to a significant increase in trade in CY2025, the finance ministry said that ongoing fragmentation can limit the potential gains of this positive trend. The report by the finance ministry’s Department of Economic Affairs highlighted early signs of reacceleration in bank credit growth, led by personal loans as well as continued momentum in MSME lending. The finance ministry also said that the rationalisation of GST rates has provided a measurable boost to consumption, which is reflected in the strengthening of high-frequency indicators, including higher e-way bill generation, record festive-season automobile sales, robust UPI transaction values and a notable rise in tractor sales.