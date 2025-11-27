India, UAE review FTA progress; discuss market access, data sharing

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India and the UAE have discussed issues related to market access, data sharing, allocation of gold import quota, and anti-dumping matters, services to boost economic ties, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

These issues were discussed during a meeting of the Joint Committee under the India-UAE CEPA (comprehensive economic partnership agreement).

CEPA is a kind of free trade agreement (FTA).

"The two sides conducted a comprehensive review of progress under CEPA and detailed discussions were held on market access issues, data sharing, allocation of Gold TRQ (tariff rate quota), anti-dumping matters, services, Rules of Origin, BIS licensing," it said.

The India side also briefed the UAE on its recent decision to allocate Gold TRQ through a transparent competitive bidding process.