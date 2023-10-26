Home / Economy / News / China top exporter of finished steel to India in April-Sept: Govt data

China top exporter of finished steel to India in April-Sept: Govt data

The Indian steel industry has sought government intervention through safeguards against Chinese imports

Reuters
Hot-rolled coil and strips were the most exported products, the data showed

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 9:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

China was the top exporter of finished steel to India in the first six months of the fiscal year that began in April, according to provisional Indian government data seen by Reuters on Thursday.
 
During the April-September period, China shipped 0.9 million metric tons, up 55% from a year earlier.
 
China, the world's top steel producer, exported mostly cold- rolled coil or sheets to India, followed by hot-rolled coil products, plates, and pipes, among others.
 
The Indian steel industry has sought government intervention through safeguards against Chinese imports.
 
During April-September, India imported 2.9 million tons of finished steel, up 13.4% from a year earlier.
 
South Korea was the second-biggest exporter to India, shipping 0.9 million tons.
 
However, India remained a net exporter of finished steel during April-September, with 3.2 million tons sold to buyers such as Italy, Spain, Belgium, Nepal and the UAE, the Indian government data showed.
 
Hot-rolled coil and strips were the most exported products, the data showed.
 
India's crude steel output stood at 70 million tons, up 14.7% from the same period last year. India is the world's second-biggest crude steel producer.
 
Domestic consumption of finished steel was 64.1 million tons, up 14.9% on the year.
 
The government noted in its report that the domestic economic environment remained upbeat.
 
This week, JSW Steel Ltd chief executive said the company would continue to focus on sales in the domestic market because of strong demand.

Also Read

India's steel production rises 4.1% in May, global output falls 5%

The curious case of vanishing Chinese foreign minister: Where is Qin Gang?

G20 Summit: Chinese delegations refuse to cooperate with security over bags

US announces action against Chinese fentanyl supply chain producers

Chinese govt sentences famed Uyghur scholar to life in prison: Foundation

Reserve Bank of India allows pre-mature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

CBDC pilot projects show promising results: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

Fundraising through corporate bonds decline in October, shows data

Unilever expects possible deflation in pricing in India: CEO Pitkethly

Having 8-9% growth in economy for next 3 decades a challenge: Kant

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Chinese firmsSteel producerssteel production

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 9:02 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story